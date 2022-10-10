QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 70

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 44

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, warmer, high 74

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 73

Thursday: Morning showers, then clearing & cooler, high 63

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Sunshine and a warming trend are greeting us for the start of the workweek ahead of a much cooler finish.

It’s a nice sunny start to the week. The sunshine plus a southwesterly breeze are helping to keep a warming trend going. Highs today will top off around 70 degrees, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall down to the mid 40s alongside a light southerly breeze.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will keep a warming trend going on Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 70s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build in Tuesday night ahead of a cold front. This will help to slow down cooling, especially when paired with a southerly breeze.

Wednesday, we’ll wake up to a low in the mid 50s, then climb back up to an afternoon high in the mid 70s. Through the day, we’ll increase the chance for showers as the cold front moves through.

Showers will continue Wednesday night into early Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, showers will start to clear and so will the clouds. Despite the return of sunshine, a cooler northerly breeze will limit high temperatures to the low to mid 60s.

Even cooler temperatures are in store Friday and Saturday. Clouds will be scarce both days which will lead to clear nights, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, and the chance for frost. This will be followed by sunny afternoons helping to only boost temperatures to the upper 50s on Friday and lower 60s Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz