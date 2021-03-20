Sunny and warmer first weekend of spring

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear, chilly, low around 25

Today: Sunny sky, high 58

Tonight: Clear and cool, low 32

Sunday: Sunny, warmer, high 63

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 64

Tuesday: Clouds increase, nighttime rain, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Sunshine and warmer weather are moving in just in time for the weekend!

With high pressure in charge and located to the northeast, we’ll stay under a clear sky with a light northeast wind early this morning. Thanks to the clear sky, temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Spring officially starts with the vernal equinox today at 5:37 a.m. And thanks to that area of high pressure, we’ll see sunshine help us to feel a little more like spring and rise to the upper 50s.

Overnight, we’ll have more clear and cool conditions. Without clouds around to act like a blanket and keep in heat for us, temperatures will fall right back down around 30 degrees.

Sunday, we’ll see more sunshine and a southeasterly shift in wind. With warmer air moving in, temperatures will have no problem jumping to the low to mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our warming trend will continue into the start of the week. We’ll stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday as highs climb into the mid 60s.

Clouds will start to build back in Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll still be set up for a nice day though with an early morning low in the 40s then high back in the mid 60s.

These clouds are ahead of our next rain maker. Showers will return Tuesday night as a front lifts through Central Ohio. Wednesday we will see a few showers as we sit between systems. Another front will stall in southeast Ohio Thursday and keep around wet, but warmer than normal conditions.

This front clears out by the end of the week, leaving behind a few showers early Friday morning followed by clearing conditions and more seasonal temperatures in the mid 50s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz