Sunny and chilly start to the workweek ahead of warming temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, cool and windy. High 46

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 35

Election Day: Brilliant sunshine, milder. High 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 39/63

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. 43/65

Friday: Few clouds and warm. 44/66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with sunshine and chilly temperatures. With more sunshine and a southerly shift in wind on the way, we’ll gradually start to see warming temperatures.

The sunshine for the rest of the afternoon will be a little misleading. Highs today will only be topping off in the mid 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year, and only 5 degrees above normal highs.

While the breeze will start to relax this afternoon and evening, it will still be coming in at 5-15 mph. This will add an extra chill that will make it feel about 5 degrees colder than the actual temperature.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be on the cold side as we fall back down toward freezing.

A warming trend will start Tuesday thanks to sunshine and a southerly shift in wind. Temepratures will be more seasonal and reach the mid to upper 50s. By Wednesday, we’ll start seeing above normal temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Clouds will build back in Wednesday night into Thursday as a dry front moves through. Even with the clouds, temperatures will stay above normal for this time of year starting off in the mid 60s, then reaching a high in the mid 60s.

High pressure will move back in by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will help temperatures climb to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz