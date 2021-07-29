Suni Lee inspires new generation of athletes

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Suni Lee’s gold medal is an inspirational moment for many across the world.

She’s the first Asian American to win gold in the all-around competition for Olympic women’s gymnastics. Her accomplishment is making its mark here in central Ohio as well.

Speechless and proud are two words people described her win. It was an emotional moment for Hannah Oliveros.

“I was so excited. I started crying in my bed, cause I started watching all the videos I started crying because I was so happy for her she’s my favorite one.”

Oliveros, a gymnast on the Ohio State women’s team, says she wishes she could have seen herself in Olympians growing up in the sport.

It’s what 14-year-old Sara Macklis is experiencing now. “Seeing other gymnasts that like look like me, like Suni — it’s just encouraging it’s nice to see there’s more diversity in the sport,” said the teenager from Powell.

Macklis says Lee has shown an amazing strength…and she’s a role model. “I know that Suni has events that aren’t her strongest and that just — her like pulling it off after everything just inspires me that you can do anything,” Macklis said.

Alexis Hankins, Oliveros’ teammate, says after a year of experiencing the coronavirus but also growing concerns over Asian hate…this sends a positive message.

“Goes to show like really anyone can do it and there’s no specific type of person that you know can be like anything just seeing her not just the US but again more specifically Asian Americans is huge,” said Hankins.

If you see it…you can believe it.

“Just being like ‘hey she looks like me’ and we’re doing the same thing — well not the same thing, nowhere close to the same thing — but the same sport and she’s doing really great!” said Oliveros.

There are still plenty of opportunities for the women’s gymnastics team to earn a few more medals next week as well.