Public Sunday Mass will resume May 31 for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus announced the public celebration of Sunday Mass will begin in most parishes on May 31. Individual parishes may begin to celebrate public Mass on weekdays beginning May 25.

This announcement is on par with the church’s original goal of reopening at the end of May, which it was aiming for earlier this month.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland made a similar announcement a few days prior stating worship would resume May 25 with limited attendance.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus first cancelled services on March 16.