Sunday marks 15th anniversary of fatal shooting of Dimebag Darrell at Columbus club

Local News

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday marks 15 years since guitarist Darrell Abbott, better known as Dimebag Darrell, was shot and killed in a Columbus club.

The former Pantera guitarist was performing with his band Damageplan, which included his brother, Vinnie Paul, at the Alrosa Villa club on Dec. 8, 2004, when a gunman rushed the stage and shot Abbott, 38, several times.

Three other people died in the shooting. They were Jeffrey Thompson, the band’s head of security; Nathan Bray, a fan who attempted to help Abbott and Thompson; and Erin Halk, an employee who tried to disarm the shooter.

The gunman was killed by police at the scene.

