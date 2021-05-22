Sunday is deadline to enter first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination and haven’t yet entered the first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday to call (1-833-427-5634) or register online.

The Ohio Department of Health says Ohioans only need to register once to be eligible for all five drawings.

The winners of the first $1 million prize for adults and a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio state school for teenagers will be announced Wednesday, May 26. Winners for the next four weeks will be announced on subsequent Wednesdays at approximately 7:29 p.m.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign designed to encourage Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination rates are up 28% since the campaign roll-out, according to ODH.

ODH says more than one million Ohioans have registered so far, although some 5.1 million Ohioans are eligible to win.