Sundance Film Festival coming to Gateway Film Center

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival, taking place Jan.28 through Fed. 3, has selected the Gateway Film Center as one of its 33 satellite venues to host its reinvented annual gathering in Park City, Utah.

Eleven films will see their debut in Columbus, and industry leaders say the Sundance partnership lend credibility to the local film industry as a strong economic driver and Covid-19 recovery vehicle.

“Most of us don’t get to go to Park City, Utah once a year and watch as many movies that we can squeeze-in in a week,” said Gateway Film Center President & CEO, Chris Hamel.

“It’s a big opportunity for Columbus,” Hamel added.

“People don’t know nationally how great of an arts city this is, how great of a film market this is,” said Hamel.

So, Hamel worked with the Sundance Institute for months to get Columbus chosen as a satellite city.

“There will be a collection of Sundance films…all made by new and emerging film makers, and every single one of them is a premier.” said Hamel.

John Daugherty is the Executive Director of Film Columbus, and he says this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Columbus to the world.

“The film industry is a great job creator, it’s all about economic impact, it’s all about a positive recovery from COVID and creating jobs,” said Daugherty.

Gateway Film Center will be reopening to the public for the first time since closing its door in November due to rising case numbers of Covid-19.

“So, we’ll only be selling about 30 percent of our seats, so when patrons come, they’ll be separated from other patrons and hopefully feel comfortable while they see these great movies,” said Hamel.

“It’s really great to inspire up and coming film-makers, and we really think it’s important,” added Daugherty.

“I think it’s a chance for us to rally and get together with people who love art and love film,” said Hamel.

To purchase tickets for the Sundance Film Festival, visit here.