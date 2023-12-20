View a previous report on the Sunbury shooting in the video player above.

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim in a deadly shooting at a Sunbury fast food chain has been identified, and court proceedings are looming for the arrested suspect.

The Delaware County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that 58-year-old Gary Langston died in the Dec. 14 incident, which led to nearby schools locking down. Sunbury police and Delaware County deputies went at 2:21 p.m. to the Wendy’s at 88 N. Miller Drive on a report of a fight that turned into a shooting. There, they found Langston suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation said the Sunbury Police Department called its Crime Scene Unit to assist with processing.

Sunbury police said Friday that the shooting suspect, 42-year-old Marshle Graham, turned himself in at a separate location. Delaware County Common Pleas Court records showed Graham faces a charge of felony voluntary manslaughter. A detective wrote in a criminal complaint document that Graham had used a Ruger .380 handgun to shoot Langston “in a sudden fit of rage.”

Graham posted a $35,000 cash surety bond to leave the Delaware County Jail on Dec. 19, but the judge presiding over his case also placed the suspect on house arrest. Court records said he would also have to wear an electronic GPS monitor for the time being.

Graham has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. However, if he is indicted, the records said it would be canceled. No entry for an indictment appeared on the court’s website as of Wednesday.

When NBC4 first reached out to Sunbury police and asked for the name of the victim, Chief Rob Howard said that his department would not identify him, citing Marsy’s Law.