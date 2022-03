SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck has flipped on its side, closing a portion of I-71 in Sunbury Monday night.

According to the Delaware County Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place in the northbound lanes of I-71 near the US-36 exit.

OSHP said at least one person was injured in the accident.

It is not known how long the roadway will remain closed.