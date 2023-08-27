SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — A threat made at Sunbury’s town hall has resulted in the building closing and a shelter-in-place order being issued Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a shelter-in-place order is in effect for a 1/2-mile radius surrounding Sunbury Square on 51 East Cherry Street in Sunbury, Delaware County, as police investigate. Residents are asked to stay away from the area.

A man called the county’s 911 center claiming to have placed explosive devices around the building, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tracy Whited said.

The sheriff’s office, working with Sunbury Township and Genoa Township police, evacuated a small number of people who were inside the building at that time. No injuries were reported.

After a cursory search by deputies and police officers, no devices were found. However, to be safe, the Columbus bomb squad unit will assist with a more thorough search of the building and grounds, Whited said.

This story will be updated once more information is available.