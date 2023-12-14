SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting at a Sunbury fast food restaurant reported Thursday resulted in multiple schools in the Big Walnut district locking down.

Sunbury police originally told NBC4 that an “active situation” at a Wendy’s on 88 Miller Dr. had sent multiple agencies to the scene. They later noted that one person had been shot at the diner, and authorities had taken one person into custody.

Sunbury police confirmed around 4:30 p.m. that the victim of the shooting had died. They added there was no threat to the public. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was among the agencies parked at the scene as of 4 p.m.

Big Walnut Schools Superintendent Ryan McLane confirmed to NBC4 that his district was informed by police of an incident in town. In response, the district locked down its elementary schools and Big Walnut High School, which is a short drive away from the Wendy’s where the shooting happened. For the school district, this lockdown meant staff locked all exterior doors and they did not accept visitors until the lockdown was lifted.

McLane said that the lockdown lasted nine minutes in total. There was no direct threat to any Big Walnut school.