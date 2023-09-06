SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Tanger Outlet Mall in Sunbury was under lockdown Wednesday afternoon with a heavy law enforcement presence as a man barricaded himself in a bathroom.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office states that at 1:37 p.m., a call was received of a domestic violence situation. DCSO says a male suspect barricaded himself inside a bathroom in the mall and after more than one hour of negotiations, the man was taken into custody without incident.

Law enforcement says no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported while a female victim was safely secured by police after the initial incident.