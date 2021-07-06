Folds of Honor hits the links to play 113 holes in support of military families

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of patriotic golfers hit the links at Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club in Sunbury to play a 113-hole golf marathon to raise awareness for the mission behind Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor Central Ohio is the local chapter of the national nonprofit that aims to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled military service members.

“Honor their sacrifice by educating their legacy,” said Scott Alexander, president of Folds of Honor Central Ohio.

As the grandson of World War II veterans, Alexander felt compelled to start the organization’s local chapter.

“One grandfather was actually…stormed the beaches at Normandy and my wife’s a teacher, so we have a passion for education, so it just fit with the mission,” Alexander said.

Alexander was joined by his 13-year-old daughter, Gracyn, who wanted to play alongside her father to support the mission.

“I wanted to do it because, kids helping kids, and I wanted to do it in a way that I love, and I love golf,” she said.

The golfers estimate they will complete the 113 holes in 13 hours.

“The ceremony of American flag folding when the flag is folded and handed of the fallen, it’s folded 13 times,” Alexander said.

The number 13 holds a special meaning to the organization, so it inspired the fundraiser.

“Obviously, playing 13 holes of golf wouldn’t be something big, I mean we could do that quite easily, so we said we’re going to play 113 holes of golf,” Alexander said.

The head golf professional at the club helped organize the marathon day.

“First reaction was it’s my off day, so playing 113 holes on my off day is pretty tough, but then hearing about the cause and what we wanted to do, it’s not so tough,” said Mike Stills, PGA professional and Folds of Honor board member.

With several fundraisers canceled last year due to the pandemic, the organization struggled to reach its goal.

“There were 33 Ohio families that qualified for a scholarship that were, unfortunately, told no just due to a lack of funding,” Alexander said.

The golfers plan to keep playing and organizing more events to help the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

“All of us are on a volunteer basis and we just picked up the mission to carry the flag, if you will,” Alexander said.

To learn more about their mission and upcoming events, visit: https://centralohio.foldsofhonor.org/