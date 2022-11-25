SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio.

North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said.

“We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were blown out of the water this morning.”

It was so busy, Vrancken said, that cars were pulling into the outlet mall’s overflow parking lot at 9 a.m. — two hours earlier than last year.

But Black Friday shoppers said even with larger crowds, finding deals is doable — as long as you’re prepared.

“I always make my list first of who I shop for, and just make sure I have everything written down,” shopper Ashley Mendez said.

Both first-time Black Friday shoppers and experienced store navigators said the early wake up call — and lines — were worth it.

“At 6:30 we got up and we were here by 8,” shopper Codie Leddingham said.

Other shoppers noted long queues in the early hours of the day.

“The line for Nike at like 6:30 this morning was around the building,” shopper Triniti West said.

And most agreed, with online shopping becoming the norm these past two years, it’s good to be back in person.

“I was excited to get back out in the crowds and everything this year because we were kind of forced to do online shopping,” shopper Bridgett Stanley said.

Tanger Outlets is open until 9 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday.