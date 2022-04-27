SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Board members at Big Walnut Local Schools could decide the future of sports for the district.

Some board members raised concerns last week about the Ohio High School Athletic Association over its policy for transgender athletes. They tabled the issue but plan to discuss it again at their meeting Wednesday night.

“I do have concerns,” board member Angela Graziosi said. “I think it’s taking away everything we fought for, for our daughters.”

“I guess I really need to know where we stand on that, as having a granddaughter on the soccer team, and wanting to protect her from any issue that might involve a transgender coming in the dressing room and causing great stress and fear,” board member Alice Nicks said.

At least three of the five board members admitted to having concerns regarding the OHSAA policy. Without OHSAA membership, the school district would be ineligible for the postseason tournaments that it runs.

Last week’s meeting left parents wondering what would happen next.

“The biggest concern for us is that their questioning indicates that maybe they wouldn’t renew, and what that would mean for all of our students,” said Danielle Russell, a mother of four in the district.

The OHSAA has a five-page policy on transgender athletes. In a letter Wednesday to superintendents, executive director Doug Ute defended the policy, which has been in place since 2015.

“The policy is reviewed annually,” Ute said. “The OHSAA’s current policy strikes an important balance between permitting transgender students to participate and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports by considering the tremendous variation among individuals as it relates to strength, size, genetic makeup, muscular structure and ability.”

Ute said less than 1% of student-athletes in the state have been approved to participate under the transgender policy. The current policy can be read at this link.

“These kinds of policies are judged on a case-by-case basis, and I don’t know what more you can ask for,” said Jackie Siekmann, a district parent. “A blanket rule wouldn’t work for this situation.

“I have an 8-year-old who is getting really into lacrosse, and it’s fun to see her excitement grow. And we love Big Walnut, but if sports aren’t a part of the future, I don’t know if we will be either.”