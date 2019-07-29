Sunbury man to spend at least 79 years in prison for rape

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) — A Sunbury man will spend at least 79 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault against three minors, including rape and gross sexual imposition.

David Nunley, 51, was found guilty in June of five counts of rape – all first-degree felonies; attempted rape – a second-degree felony; gross sexual imposition – a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition – a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children – a first-degree misdemeanor. The crimes occurred from December 1, 2009, through June 1, 2016.

He was sentenced Monday to 65 years to life for multiple sexual assaults including rape with an additional 14 1/2 years for other sexual assault charges against children.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel called Nunley a sexually violent predator in a press release announcing the sentence.

“Another sexual predator is off the streets,” she said. “Brave victims came forward and we were able to fight for justice on their behalf.”

Nunley was transported to prison Monday to begin serving his sentence.

“It can be difficult to identify sexual predators because they lie and manipulate those around them,” Schiffel said. “It is important to trust our instincts, talk openly with our children, empower them with information, and learn about the warning signs of abuse.”