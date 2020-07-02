Summer traveling during the pandemic a little different this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Summer vacations may look a little different this year but that’s not stopping some from flying to their destination. According to staff at John Glenn International nearly 3,400 people depart everyday. They say they are still down about 74% compared to this time last year.

But when you walk into the terminal it’s quieter than normal. There are empty seats in some areas and a lot of the restaurants are still closed. But that’s not the case everywhere. A lot of other airports across the country are filling up and social distancing can be difficult.

John Glenn has taken extra precautions to ensure travelers feel safe. They have decals on the ground that show the six foot distance to stand at. They also have hand sanitizing stations around the facility and plexiglass barriers to separate employees and travelers.

“This is more of a necessity thing,” said Keith Benson, who was traveling. “I don’t think I’ll do any leisure travel this summer. I think I’ll wait it out.”

Benson is not excited about traveling, but he knows he has to help a friend in Tulsa and the fastest way to get there is by air. He came prepared with gloves, sanitizer, hand wipes, and his mask.

“It’s a serious! We’re in a pandemic you have to be careful.”

Lulu Munoz, on the other hand, is ready to fly. She explained that she is impressed by the steps the airport has taken to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“So far what I’ve seen they’re doing a very good job,” she said.

“First and foremost we encourage everyone to be prepared and take measures to protect themselves and others,” said John Glenn spokesperson, Sarah McQuaide. “We are highly encouraging them to wear face coverings and bring sanitizer. TSA is now allowing passengers to bring sanitizer up to twelve ounces.”

As for the airlines, American and United handed out sanitizer wipes when you board the plane. Southwest made sure there was an empty seat in the rows of three. American announced they will be booking all seats on the airplanes moving forward. Masks are required on most of the flights. Food and drink service has been suspended as well.

Each airport terminal has different mandates, according to the respective state they are in. Some have mandatory mask wearing.