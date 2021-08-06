Summer Heat Makes A Comeback

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST


Today: Partly cloudy, warm. High 88
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 69
Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of showers and storms. High 87
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid. High 90 (68)
Monday: Partly cloudy, steamy, scattered showers and storms. High 92 (71)
Tuesday: Chance of showers and storms. High 91 (73)
Wednesday: Showers and chance of storms. High 90 (72)
Thursday: Partly sunny, showers, few storms. High 88 (71)


FORECAST DISCUSSION:


A strengthening upper level trough in the Midwest and southeastern high pressure are enhancing the warm southwesterly flow into the Ohio Valley. Expect scattered clouds during the day but any showers will be isolated at best. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight’s low will be in the mid to upper 60s.


A mid-level disturbance moving across the region tomorrow will mean a a limited chance of showers and thunderstorms.


Sunday hotter and humid air will move into Ohio with the southwesterly flow from high pressure south of the Ohio Valley. Showers and thunderstorms through mid-week will come with that summer heat and humidity. Highs will be around 90.


Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob

