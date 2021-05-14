Summer camps preparing for kids as pandemic restrictions change

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With vaccinations against COVID-19 and new guidance from the CDC, life is getting back to normal, to some degree.

That means the return to in-person activities.

Camp Mary Orton, a longstanding central Ohio destination is getting ready to welcome back young campers. This camp, with new safety protocols, will be in effect from mid-June through mid-August.

Last year, the pandemic meant campers had to go online. June 14, the in-person experience is back.

“While we are serving less campers this year to meet staff-to-camper ratios, we still have the same amount of buses because we have to spread the kids out differently in the buses,” said K.D. Fuller, who has been with the camp for 30 years.

There are usually 120 participants. This year, only 60, with protocols in place.

“Like making sure there’s minimal crossover in public spaces, making sure each group has their own area they can be in,” said Fuller.

Fuller says parents of regulars have called with concerns.

“Just talking through what our safety protocol procedures has kind of helped reassure them because there are some that are very concerned about COVID and their children being exposed to it,” said Fuller.

Slots are still available at the camp. If you are interested, email aces.syep@godmanguild.org for more information.