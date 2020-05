COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Sullivant and South Powell avenues are closed after a car crashed into an electric pole, Friday.

Columbus Police say a crash at Sullivant and S. Powell avenues has closed the roadways, after a driver crashed into an electric pole at 9:01 a.m.

One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police reports, wires are hanging down onto the roadway and roadways are closed until AEP arrives.