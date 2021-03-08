Suicidal Ideation: Dark thoughts can affect anyone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a wide-ranging TV interview, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan described painful palace discussions including the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide. Markle revealed to Oprah Winfrey that at one point she had “uncontrollable suicidal thoughts.”

Tony Coder, the Executive Director of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation says her candid discussion brings a national spotlight to the conversation about this dark battle.

“When you’re starting to have thoughts of suicide, that you shouldn’t be here, you know, I shouldn’t exist life is too hard, they come in a lot of different forms,” said Coder.

Those thoughts identified as a condition known as “Suicide Ideation.” Coder says Markle admitting to the dark thoughts is proof suicidal ideation can impact anyone, regardless of age, race, or economic class.

“That no matter where you are in life, whether you live in literally a palace or whether you’re living you know, sadly in a shelter somewhere, that this impacts everybody and anybody in the world can have suicidal thoughts,” Coder added.

Coder also says celebrities speaking out about suicidal thoughts helps to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“If you had a pain in your back or you know, you’re having chest pain, you certainly would go to a doctor, you know the same thing for mental health. If you’re having those types of thoughts, seek out mental health treatment,” said Coder.

Staying connected to family and friends can be key to people identifying when a loved one might need help.

“We have this strive for 5 campaign, which is basically every day, reach out to 5 people, whether it’s text or email or phone call, zoom, and it not only helps those people on the other end who are getting those phone calls, but it also helps you because it connects you to other people,” said Coder.

If you need help, call the Ohio Care Line at 1-800-720-9616. You can also call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. For more helpful resources, click here.