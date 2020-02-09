Sudden closing of event venue business NOAH leaves couples high and dry

NEW ALBANY (WCMH) — A nationwide chain of event and wedding venues has unexpectedly closed down, leaving local couples scrambling to find a new place to take their nuptials.

According to Fox 8 WJW in Cleveland, NOAH’s Event Venue ceased operations effective immediately. The company, based in Utah, operated venues in 20 states, including one in New Albany. Other Ohio locations included Blue Ash, Toledo, and Mentor.

“Yesterday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court ordered the cessation of operation of business because of continuing losses…the company is closing all of its event venues, letting employees go and ceasing operations,” attorney Kenneth L. Cannon, II, who represents the company told Fox 8.

NOAH filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in May of last year, but on Thursday, a judge and a U.S. Bankruptcy trustee overseeing the case changed it to a Chapter 7 liquidation.

Court files state the venue couldn’t accept any more payments or book additional gigs after their filing.

Cannon said the likelihood of customers receiving a refund from NOAH was unlikely due to the liquidation.

According to the Better Business Bureau, people with a monetary claim against NOAH are advised to obtain a proof of claim form from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and submit it to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Utah, 350 Main Street #301, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84101. Case number 19-23840 should be included on the form.

All customers, including brides to be will be sent notifications as soon as possible. Employees were also notified of the closure through a letter.