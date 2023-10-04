COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that October has arrived, central Ohio is coming alive with front yards full of eerie decorations.

This year, NBC4 wants to celebrate your hard work and creativity. We are inviting you to share your spooktacular outdoor decorations with our viewers. Whether it’s creepy or hilarious — if you think your Halloween display is a neighborhood standout — we would love to feature it on our website.

Share the magic of your decorations and make this Halloween season unforgettable.