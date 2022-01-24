HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services retrieved a vehicle from the Great Miami River last Thursday.

A brake failure caused the vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler SUV, to roll and submerge into the water, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

An investigation conducted by the Hamilton Police Department determined that the vehicle’s brakes were not properly applied, leading to the vehicle’s plunge.

The Sheriff’s Office said no passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.