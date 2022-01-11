HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a new guilt-free way to recycle Styrofoam packaging — and help an Ohio business to boot.

Thanks to a $30,000 grant from SWACO, the City of Hilliard now has a Styrofoam densifier. The machine chews up and compacts Styrofoam 50 times smaller.

“That material can be recycled into a number of other products,” said Andrew Beare, City Forester at the City of Hilliard, “such as Styrofoam insulation, or it can be used to make window frames, door frames, trim, picture frames — a lot of different Styrofoam materials.”

Hilliard works with Eco Development, an Ohio recycling company to transform the recycled waste. Hilliard held two successful Styrofoam recycling drives already, one last fall and one after Christmas.

“SWACO is all about trying to find solutions to these issues on our waste stream,” said Hanna Greer-Brown, Communications Manager for SWACO, “and Styrofoam just happens to be 100% recyclable, but you can’t put it in the curb-side cart. And that’s why this partnership with the City of Hilliard for the densifier was such a smart investment for us, because it helps provide a solution to that issue, while we continue to phase that material out in the marketplace.”