Stuff the Backpack making a difference no matter schools’ reopening plans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A lot of school districts have been announcing their plans for students this fall and that includes virtual learning.

Even though a lot of students aren’t coming to campus this fall, that doesn’t mean they don’t need supplies like these. If anything, the need is even greater for our students and families right now.

“There are a lot of students who don’t have what they need so having just paper and pencils makes a huge difference,” explained single mom of five, Stacie Montgomery.

“I can’t imagine a more important time to be generous,” noted CEO of United Way it Central Ohio, Lisa Courtice. “It just takes a little bit of giving to make a big difference in these children’s lives.”

Some parents are out of work, and getting supplies isn’t easy, which is why Lisa Courtice, CEO of United Way if Central Ohio says the success of our students will truly take all of us.

“It’s not a large amount just for each of us to give to make a difference,” said Courtice. “We just need a lot of us to do it.”

And when students do have what they need to be successful, Sandy Nekoloff from South-Western City Schools says it makes more of a difference than you could ever imagine.

“They’re faces tell the entire story but how excited they are to get school supplies and backpacks,” explained Nekoloff.

And Cheryl Nelson with United Way says virtual or not she believes in this community.

“I think our community will step up as they have before,” noted Nelson. “Even though it will be remotely I think it will still be successful this year.”

“I think it would mean the absolute world to them.”

So now is the time to help our struggling community. A simple $10 donation will help supply one student with everything they need to succeed.