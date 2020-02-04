Study says Ohio has some of the rudest drivers in the nation

COLUMBUS, (WCMH)– A new study has ranked Ohio driver’s among the rudest in the country.

Insurify, an American Insurance comparison shopping website, has published a study that ranks the top 10 states with the rudest drivers in the nation.

According to the study, Ohio is ranked 6th out of 10 rudest state drivers in the nation.

The rudest drivers were determined by insurance application data from over 2 million insurance applications. The information included a driver’s age and driving history.

Drivers were classified as rude if they had a failure to yield violation, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street-racing, and hit and runs.

The company’s data scientists calculated the proportion of drivers with one or more of these violations on their record. The states with the highest proportion of those drivers were ranked as the states with the rudest drivers.

The study states, “Ohioan drivers are much less likely to own up to an accident than drivers from other states: hit-and-run violations occur 2.14 times more frequently in Ohio than average.” Also, Ohio drivers tailgate and fail to yield more frequently than the average.

