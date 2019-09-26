Study: John Glenn Columbus airport ‘about average’ in customer satisfaction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The John Glenn Columbus International Airport is rated “about average” among midsize airports in North America, according to a new J.D. Power airport traveler satisfaction study.

Based on a 1,000-point scale, the Columbus airport scored 792 in the Medium Airport Satisfaction Index Ranking. That puts the local airport 12th among 17 other airports included in the medium-sized category.

Columbus Regional Airport Authority spokeswoman Angie Tabor said the goal by airport officials is to exceed passenger expectations daily, but added that as the study shows there’s an opportunity for improvement.

“CMH travelers constantly tell us they love the ease of traveling through our facility, from the roadway system to parking to moving through the terminal. We’re focused on maintaining the ease of travel while also delighting our passengers with services such as free high-speed Wi-Wi and pop-up special events, such as musical performances and Football Fridays,” Tabor said. “We do this all within our 1950s terminal. As stated by JD Powers, the common bond among top-performing airports is relatively new facilities. In 2021, we’ll open our new rental car facility. Rental car operations will move into a new, modern facility and out of the parking garage, which will open-up additional garage parking for travelers.” Columbus Regional Airport Authority spokeswoman Angie Tabor

Indianapolis International Airport ranks No. 1 among medium airports with a score of 833. Jacksonville International Airport ranks second in the same category with a score of 831 and Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranks third with a score of 829.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks near the bottom with a score of 755, according to the report.

The 14th annual J.D. Power 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large and medium North American airports by examining six factors (in order of importance):

Terminal facilities

Airport accessibility

Baggage claim

Security check

Check-in/baggage check

Food, beverage and retail.

The overall customer satisfaction score this year for North American airports is 762, up one point from 2018.

The modest performance is attributable to lower-than-average facility access scores, with larger numbers of travelers citing construction-related delays getting into and out of the airport, according to the study.

“With major terminal construction projects now underway in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and many other airports, it is becoming impossible for travelers not to experience some form of disruption,” said Michael Taylor, Travel Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power. “While these projects are absolutely necessary to address surging demand, they are currently causing passenger delays and confusion. This translates into a rushed passenger experience and less money spent on food, beverage and retail—and it’s slowing the progress of the airport satisfaction we’ve seen in the past several years.” Michael Taylor, Travel Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power

Mega airports are those having 33 million or more passengers per year; large airports have 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year; and medium airports have 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year, according to J.D. Power.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranks highest in passenger satisfaction among mega airports with a score of 786. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport/Wold ranks second with a score of 779, while Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Orlando International Airport tied for third with a score of 777.

Portland International Airport ranks highest among large airports with a score of 833. Dallas Love Field ranks second with a score of 826 and Tampa International Airport ranks third with a score of 822.