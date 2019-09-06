Study finds suicide rates climbing among rural America

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A study conducted by The Ohio State University has found suicide rates are rising nationwide, and are higher in more rural areas.

The study, which looked at national suicide data from 1999 to 2016, found that a number of factors contributed to the higher rates in rural areas, most prevalently deprivation, which is a combination of unemployment, poverty, and lower education levels.

The study provided a county-by-county national view of suicide among adults, with the rate jumping 41 percent with the average of 15 suicides per 100,000 resident per county, to 21.2 per 100,000 residents per county during the last three years of the study.

RELATED: New campaign to address mental health among farmers

Suicide rates were highest in less-populated counties and in areas where people have lower income and fewer resources. From 2014 to 2016, the study found suicide rates were 17.6 per 100,000 people in larger metropolitan counties, whereas the rate was 22 per 100,000 people in rural counties.

In urban areas, counties with more gun shops tended to have higher suicide rates.

The states with the highest suicide rates were Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming in the west; Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia in the Appalachian states; and Arkansas and Missouri in the Ozarks.

“While our findings are disheartening, we’re hopeful that they will help guide efforts to support Americans who are struggling, especially in rural areas where suicide has increased the most and the fastest,” said lead researcher Danielle Steelesmith, a postdoctoral fellow at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

The new study included 453,577 suicides by adults 25 to 64 years old from 1996 to 2016. Suicides were most common among men and those 45 to 54 years old.