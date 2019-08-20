Students tackle first day of classes at OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The population in Columbus’s city center seemed to grow exponentially as classes commenced Tuesday at The Ohio State University.

“It seems like in a span of 10 days we go from, like, 600 people to 60,000 people. It seems like a ridiculous boom,” said OSU junior Greg Scarpitti.

Senior Lia Desta added, “It’s a little overwhelming because I was here over the summer and there was no one here. And now it’s like a full-on campus and there’s fresh faces. It’s pretty exciting though, I honestly have to say.”

For a lot of new students, the thrill of starting something new was compounded by a dose of anxiety.

“I’m excited, nervous… hopefully, I get to my classes on time,” explained freshman Samari Collins.

More than 8,000 freshmen are starting the fall term at OSU and navigating the large university. Information tents were set up throughout campus to answer questions and various groups were offering free refreshments to make new students feel welcome.

Some reiterated the importance of getting out of one’s comfort zone.

“Put yourself out there, just meet someone new every day. Just say yes to everything, really. Don’t sit in your dorm, be on your phone, be on your computer… just be out here,” sophomore John Dosen said.

Seniors hoped their last first day would set the tone for a successful end to their college career.

Senior Abby Nega said, “I’m looking forward to just trying to make this my best year and ending on a positive note because OSU has been great. So I’m excited.”