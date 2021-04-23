Student’s car stolen after carjacking and strong-arm robbery near OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A student who’d just got out of her car was robbed of her keys and had the car stolen on Friday evening at about 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the strong-arm robbery and carjacking was reported near W. 9th Avenue and High Street.

A female Ohio State student had just exited her vehicle when an unknown female approached her from behind and pulled her to the ground. The suspect then took her car keys and stole the vehicle along with two other unknown individuals that got into the car, said a campus alert.

The car is described as a white 2014 Kia Forte with the Ohio license plate HAF-3876. It was last seen headed southbound. The victim reported minor injuries.

Suspect details are limited. Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545, the alert said.