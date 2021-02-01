Students at Buckeye Valley East Elementary School raise awareness for disposable masks

ASHLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Students at Buckeye Valley East Elementary School are raising awareness for the need for disposable face-mask recycling bins at their school and in public spaces.

They have created a unique video campaign as part of a Change.org petition.

Since recording the video, the students check the number of signatures they have collected every day through their on-line campaign.

“It kind of lit a fire under them and started them thinking about what we can do to create a solution to this problem,” said Alyssa Leathers, the teacher at Buckeye Valley East behind editing the video.

The principal at Buckeye Valley East promised the students she would provide mask recycling bins once their petition reached one-hundred signatures.

“We started small with the hundred, and to just keep it within our building,” said Leathers.

A goal they easily reached, amd received new bins. Now, their mission has amplified.

“We’ve kind of decided that if we could really get it to Governor DeWine, I think that would be huge and probably our end goal I would say,” said Leathers.

If you’d like to watch the video and full and sign the students’ petition, visit here.