Student understands value of service-learning by applying engineering skills

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Michael Fornadel graduated in December from the University of Dayton with a degree in mechanical engineering.

This past summer, he volunteered in a service program that applied his engineering studies to help residents of Bolivia who required prosthetic limbs.

Michael, who attended Fairbanks High School in Milford Center, and fellow student Ellen Luchessi, from St. Louis, had to be resourceful in search of materials to make artificial limbs.

The program Michael and Ellen participated in during the summer — ETHOS — offers experiences in public service that extend learning opportunities through real-world applications.

Malcolm Daniels, director of the University of Dayton ETHOS Center, commented on Michael’s desire to work on technologies that have a direct impact on people’s lives.

“Through these experiences, students gain perspectives on how engineering and technology are influenced by varying conditions and levels of development in different parts of the world,” Daniels said.

“They also learn what motivates them to do good work, and how their decision to be an engineer can bring value and satisfaction in their professional lives.”

Michael Fornadel traced his interest in engineering to encouragement from teachers at Fairbanks High School. He commented that working to improve the quality of life in Bolivian communities added a new perspective to his own life, including not taking our health and mobility for granted.