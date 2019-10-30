Student charged with bringing pellet gun to Westerville Central HS

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police said a student at Westerville Central High School has been charged after bringing a pellet gun to school.

According to Genoa Township Police, students at Westerville Central High School told officials that a student may be in possession of a pistol.

Students said the pistol could be seen sticking out of the male student’s bookbag.

The school resource officer removed the student from the classroom and during a search of his bookbag, discovered a pellet gun.

“There is no indication of any type of threat being made to anyone at the school and we don’t believe his intentions were to harm anyone,” police stated on a Facebook post.

Police charged the student with illegal conveyance, and reminded people that school is no place for a pellet gun.

“This should serve as a reminder, while often times these types of weapons are viewed as harmless toys, they are far from it. They can injure others and be very easily mistaken for a real firearm,” the Facebook post reads.