Student charged for bringing gun to South High School Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year-old student is under arrest Monday after allegedly bringing a gun to a Columbus high school Monday.

Berton T. Lin, of Columbus, was arrested and faces charges of conveying a deadly weapon in a school zone.

According to Columbus Police, the school resource officer at South High School and school staff became that a student had a gun while inside the building.

The school was placed on lockdown and Lin was pulled from class. After questioning by police, Lin allegedly made statements leading to the recovery of the weapon.

This is the second incident of a gun at a high school in the last week.

On Sept. 27, a 17-year-old fled Northland High School with a backpack that was later found to contain a loaded handgun, police said.