Student charged for bringing gun to South High School Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year-old student is under arrest Monday after allegedly bringing a gun to a Columbus high school Monday.

Berton T. Lin, of Columbus, was arrested and faces charges of conveying a deadly weapon in a school zone.

According to Columbus Police, the school resource officer at South High School and school staff became that a student had a gun while inside the building.

The school was placed on lockdown and Lin was pulled from class. After questioning by police, Lin allegedly made statements leading to the recovery of the weapon.

This is the second incident of a gun at a high school in the last week.

On Sept. 27, a 17-year-old fled Northland High School with a backpack that was later found to contain a loaded handgun, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools