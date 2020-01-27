Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Centennial High School in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 15-year-old student at Centennial High School was arrested Monday after police say a gun was found in his backpack.

According to Columbus police, a student reported a stolen cell phone around 8:30 a.m. Monday. In an attempt to find out what happened, a security officer went over security video and saw a student pick something up from a table.

The security officer pulled the student out of class and took him to the office. The officer searched the student’s backpack for the phone and found a loaded gun.

The student was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.