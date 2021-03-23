Stuck in traffic on Tuesday? Biden’s visit to Columbus could be why

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Even though President Joe Biden does not have any public appearances scheduled in Columbus during his visit Tuesday, he could affect your ability to get around town depending on where he stops and whenever he is on the move.

According to his released itinerary, Biden is scheduled to arrive at John Glenn International Airport about 2:30 p.m., visit the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State starting about 4 p.m., and depart from the airport about 6 p.m.

Other than making remarks at the James about 5 p.m., the rest of his schedule wasn’t released in advance.

As Biden travels about Columbus by motorcade, law enforcement officers will closely monitor and shut down sections of road to ensure his safe travel. And if he makes any unpublicized stops, there could be a presence in the area to keep the public from getting too close.

One thing that can be inferred from his schedule is that, after his remarks at the James, Biden will directly return to John Glenn International to board Air Force One. That means two stretches of busy freeway — State Route 315 and Interstate 670 — could be briefly shut down during the afternoon rush.

That means, if you’re stuck in traffic right before 6 p.m., the president could be the reason why.