Strong storms blow through Pickaway Co., leaving damage in their wake

CIRCLEVILLE (WCMH) — Several strong thunderstorms blew through the region south of Columbus Sunday night, leaving plenty of damage in their wake.

Viewer Katie Logan Hedges posted on Facebook that a trampoline blew under her car as she was driving in Circleville.

Enroute to pick up my Tahoe from the body shop and this happens! 😂A flying trampoline went under our car! Big thanks… Posted by Katie Logan Hedges on Sunday, September 29, 2019

South Central Power reported 1,335 residents were without power following the storms.

A storm cell pounded the Circleville and Tarlton areas. Powerful winds and blowing rain were reported in the area.

A cloud formation was seen showing an updraft into what appeared to be a small supercell thunderstorm, which had a circulation caple of a spin-up tornado.

Photo of Sunday’s stormclouds in Pickaway County by Paul Hill.

The National Weather Service will assess the damage and other information before making a determination as to whether a tornado touched down.