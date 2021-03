COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child was taken to the hospital after the stroller the child was in was hit in a hit-skip collision in North Linden Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the call at approximately 7:06 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue and Oakland Park Avenue.

Police said the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No description of the suspect vehicle has been released.

No further information is available at this time.