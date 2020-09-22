Strauss victim prevails in getting Ohio State to release public records

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Ohio State student at the center of sexual abuse allegations against former university doctor Richard Strauss won a small victory against the university on Tuesday.

Stephen Snyder-Hill — who was one of more than 300 men who filed claims against Ohio State, alleging it turned a blind eye as Strauss molested students over a 20-year period — filed a separate complaint earlier this year that the university withheld public records about him that he wanted copies of.

Ohio Court of Claims Special Master Jeff Clark sided with Snyder-Hill, and then demanded that Ohio State pay him $25, along with “any other costs associated with the action.”

Snyder-Hill said he felt validated and vindicated, and that he plans to frame the $25 check.

Ohio State representative Benjamin Johnson said, “The 16 pages of records sought in this case were posted by the university online a year and half ago after the completion of the independent investigation. … The university and the independent investigators had serious concerns that releasing records piecemeal during the investigation would retraumatize survivors.”

