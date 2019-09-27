Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement with Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Stormy Daniels has reached a settlement with the City of Columbus related to her 2018 arrest at a northeast side strip club.

The city has agreed to pay $450,000 to Stephanie Clifford, who performs in adult films and strip clubs under the name Stormy Daniels, NBC News reported.

Daniels and her lawyers were scheduled for a mediation conference with the city Friday morning.

Her lawyer said a larger settlement could have been reached, but she was satisfied with changes made to the division after her arrest.

The settlement must be formally approved by Columbus City Council.

“That’s the only reason she agreed to settle the case for what she did,” Mallory told NBC News. “Her main goal was to make sure people weren’t going to be treated like she was going forward.”

Daniels was arrested in July 2018 during a Vice operation along with two other women. She was released within hours and all charges were eventually dropped.

In January, a $150,000 settlement was reached with Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters.

In August, departmental charges were announced against five officers involved in the operation.

Further details about the settlement were not immediately available.