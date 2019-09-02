Storms wreak havoc across central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday was a wild night for severe weather across central Ohio.

Strong winds toppled a huge tree in Powell this evening, crushing the roof of a home.

The homeowner said no one was home when the tree fell and no one was hurt, but the house has thousands of dollars in damage and left one giant mess to clean up.

Also, hail was raining down in Plain City.

Viewer Lisa Huggins shared the above video with us.

NBC 4 has also received reports of hail falling in Dublin and Reynoldsburg, some of it as big as a golf ball.