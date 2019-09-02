Breaking News
LIVE UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Category 5
Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

Storms wreak havoc across central Ohio Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday was a wild night for severe weather across central Ohio.

Strong winds toppled a huge tree in Powell this evening, crushing the roof of a home.

The homeowner said no one was home when the tree fell and no one was hurt, but the house has thousands of dollars in damage and left one giant mess to clean up.

Also, hail was raining down in Plain City.

Viewer Lisa Huggins shared the above video with us.

NBC 4 has also received reports of hail falling in Dublin and Reynoldsburg, some of it as big as a golf ball.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools