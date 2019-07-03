Storms to continue; Flood advisory issued for Olentangy River near Worthington

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Advisory for Olentangy River near Worthington until Thursday afternoon.

At 4 a.m. the stage was 8.3 feet.

Flood stage is 11 feet.

At stages near 8.0 feet, flooding of yards begins along the Olentangy

River near Mount Air in northern Franklin County, only in low-lying

areas between Olentangy River Road and the river.

The flood advisory comes after scattered showers and storms popped up across the area Tuesday evening after an extremely hot day, some of the storms produced frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and strong gusty winds.

Expect another hot and humid day on Wednesday with high temperatures near 90 and heat indices into the mid-90s.

After Tuesday’s rain, the first in several days, there’s more moisture in the air so showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread with the possibility of damaging winds and isolated flooding from heavier rains, according to NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally.

Click here for a complete weather forecast: Humid Weather Continues with more Showers And Storms.



