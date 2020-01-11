Storm topples church steeple in Portsmouth, downs wires in Marion

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s strong winds and rain resulted in some significant damage to portions of central Ohio both north and south of Columbus.

In Portsmouth, the steeple of the Evangelical United Church of Christ was toppled, with the debris landing on the roof of the church.

(Photos courtesy of Christie Cowen)

On Facebook, the church said it is working to discover the extent of the damage and called the event “heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, the weather took its toll on some powerlines along State Route 95.

SR-95 was closed between Marion-Williamsport Road and Campbell Road for the downed lines.