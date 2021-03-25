Strong storms tonight pose risk for damaging wind gusts in Columbus and central Ohio

HIGH WIND WARNING 10 P.M. – FRIDAY 10 A.M.

Low pressure developing in the Lower Mississippi Valley will track north into the Ohio Valley tonight, moving across Indiana and northwest Ohio to central Michigan, accompanied by rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms. A high wind warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday, but extend until 2 p.m. in eastern Ohio.

There will be an increasing risk of damaging wind gusts as low pressure intensifies over western Indiana, so make sure you bring or secure any outdoor or patio furniture, toys and loose items.

Rain, heavy at times, and some strong storms with a damaging wind and even an isolated tornado threat will impact central and southern Ohio beginning around 10 p.m., especially if a narrow squall line develops ahead of the cold front around midnight.

Wind gusts will exceed 40 mph during the late night hours, and could ramp up to between 50-60 mph in the wake of a cold front after 2 a.m.. Winds will remain quite strong well after the rain ends by 4 a.m., gradually diminishing early Friday afternoon.