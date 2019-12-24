Columbus-area stores remain open for holiday procrastinators

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s crunch time for all of you holiday procrastinators.

Some stores have been extending their hours to help with last-minute gift shopping.

We’ve run into quite a few shoppers cutting things close this holiday season.

They haven’t been battling major crowds at stores like this around central Ohio.

In fact, some actually say they prefer waiting until the last minute.

This Kohl’s stayed open Monday night through Christmas eve.

The extended hours — helpful for shoppers trying to finish checking off their lists.

“We’ve got a few more gifts to get, nothing too specific,” said shopper Kim Qullick. “We’re just out trying to catch the sales.”

Other lists are a little longer.

“I’m a last-minute shopper,” said shopper Keith McCormish. “I have to shop for my wife, my son and my granddaughter.”

McCormish starts his holiday shopping every Christmas eve.

“It’s an absolute tradition,” he said. “It started with my dad. We’d go out, shop a little, have a few beers, shop a little. My dad’s too old to do that now.”

Somehow it always comes together.

And McCormish said waiting until the last minute helps him get into the holiday spirit.

“It’s not bad and everybody’s in a good mood, so that’s nice,” he said.

Click here for a list of stores and their Christmas eve closing times.