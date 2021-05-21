Stop Asian hate crimes, says protest group aiming to support and educate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With near unanimous support from the Senate, President Biden signed new legislation to combat Asian hate crimes, which increased nearly 150% since last year according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

The new law makes the reporting of hate crimes easier at the state and local level, by ensuring resources are made available to report these crimes in multiple languages.

The law also requires the Department of Justice to prioritize the review of hate crimes, while giving state and local governments grants toward crime-reduction.

“We need to keep on fighting to make this world a better place, to get rid of discrimination and hate,” said Hong Qiu, a member of Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs.

Their group holds protests against anti-Asian hate and discrimination, an issue which she says often stems from hurtful rhetoric and misinformation.

“I think many times it’s because people are ignorant; it’s not really because they are intrinsically bad or something, they just really don’t understand,” said Qiu.

And that’s something other APAPA members like Nan Li, are working to solve through education.

“Number one include Asian-American history in the history book, in the curriculum. That’s very important. Second, actually I will work with school to let school and staff know how the Asian kids feel about being Asian-American in school,” said Nan Li.

Li says this summer, they’re also going to hold education sessions throughout the community to promote public awareness and encourage voting.

“As well as provide information to them, so that they can make informed decision and understand how important that their vote, impact their daily life,” said Li.