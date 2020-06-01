Stonewall Columbus calls for police chief to step down, other department changes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An advocacy group for the LGBTQ+ community has called for the resignation of Columbus’ Chief of Police after the actions of officers during protests in downtown Columbus this past weekend.

Stonewall Columbus posted a statement on its Facebook page Monday, calling for Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan to resign, among other changes, to avoid “unjust acts of state violence.”

“Over the past three years, Stonewall Columbus has worked with the Columbus Division of Police to improve their officer training and de-escalation strategies,” the organization posted. “It has become clear that there is a need for true reform to eliminate the systemic racism and culture of violence. And it is clear that this reform can not come from within the Columbus Division of Police. We need new leadership.”

Monday marked the fifth straight day of protests in downtown Columbus due to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Among other changes Stonewall Columbus is asking for are:

Immediate release and dropped charges for all protesters held after recent events.

Establishment of an independent Civilian Review Commission to oversee investigations into police use of force.

Implementation of the recommendations from the Community Safety Advisory Commission and the Matrix Report.

The commission’s report, released last August, found that more than half of black employees within the Columbus Police Department experienced discrimination and that black Columbus residents had a less positive view of police than the population as a whole.

“The LGBTQ+ community has fought these fights before, and we will continue to do so on behalf of our trans community, on behalf of those who face discrimination for being gay, and for those who simply exist and are discriminated against because of the color of their skin,” Stonewall Columbus posted.

An autopsy commissioned for Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes and ignored his cries of distress, the family’s attorneys said Monday.