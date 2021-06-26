Stonewall Columbus, beer garden team up for pride event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Cotton candy, food trucks, live music, games, all in honor of Pride month.

For the first time, Land Grant Beer Garden and Stonewall Columbus partnered up to bring enjoyment to the families of those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Stonewall Columbus Executive Director Densil Portous said the city of Columbus needed the event and parade to lift its spirts after going so long without any events due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Portous said all the money collected at the event will go toward Stonewall’s effort to help more members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We do sort of an evolving programing that centers on LGBTQ identities, whether that’s personal identity or, now, family programming,” Portous said.

Organizers said they are hopeful to hold the event again next year.